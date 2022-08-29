The largest warship of the British fleet was damaged. It was launched only three years ago

The largest warship of the British fleet, the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, was damaged. He left the port in Portsmouth, but almost immediately discovered a serious malfunction there.

Sky News writes about it.

As noted in the British Navy, the ship has a "mechanical problem" and therefore stopped at anchor. Currently, all circumstances are being investigated. For now, the aircraft carrier is standing near the Isle of Wight.

The warship left Portsmouth on Saturday with a mission to "shape future stealth and drone operations off the coast of North America and in the Caribbean." During the voyage, the aircraft carrier was scheduled to visit New York, Halifax in Canada and the Caribbean, but it is currently unknown if it will sail further.

Training was also planned with the use of high-speed fifth-generation F-35 jets, as well as drones.

HMS Prince of Wales, which leads the carrier group, departed with a frigate, a tanker and a helicopter and drone air group. F-35 fighter jets were to join the ship in the US.

HMS Prince of Wales is the second aircraft carrier in the British fleet and its largest ship. It was commissioned in 2019, and the cost of the ship reaches £3 billion. Up to 1 600 military personnel can serve on it.