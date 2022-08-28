CNN Turk: Greece launched a missile from the S-300 system at Turkish planes

Greece attacked Turkish aircraft from the S-300 air defense system, which is stationed on the island of Crete.

CNN Turk writes about it.

The target tracking and guidance radar of the S-300 system detected a surface-to-air missile on Turkish F-16 aircraft, which were performing a reconnaissance mission 3 kilometers west of the island of Rhodes. The Ministry of Defense of Turkey reports that the incident took place on August 23. Despite the attack, the Turkish planes completed their planned mission and returned to their bases unscathed.