The curfew is extended in the Donetsk region

Since September 1, the curfew regime has been changed in the Donetsk region, extending it by one hour.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"I signed the order to change the curfew time. From September 1, restrictions on movement and a special light-masking regime will be in effect in Donetsk region from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.," Kyrylenko said.

At the beginning of July, the curfew was shortened in the region — it lasted from 10:00 p.m. to 04:00 a.m.