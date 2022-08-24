345 million people are at risk of starvation due to the global food crisis

Since 2019, the number of people at risk of acute food insecurity has more than doubled to 345 million people.

This was reported by Reuters in the World Food Program of the United Nations.

The reasons for the exacerbation of the food security crisis in the organization are considered to be the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and climate change.

The WFP says that the "Ukrainian crisis" has had far-reaching consequences in the Middle East and Africa.

"For example, Yemen imports 90% of its food needs, with about 30% going through the Black Sea," said WFP regional director Corinne Fleischer, adding that they support 13 of the countryʼs 16 million people in need.

"But UN aid covers only half of peopleʼs daily needs due to a lack of funds — due to the war in Ukraine and the covid epidemic, food prices have increased by an average of 45%, and Western donors have also faced a worsening global economic situation," Fleischer said.