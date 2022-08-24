Weather forecast for the end of the work week: the heat will continue in Ukraine. Thunderstorms are expected in the south

In Ukraine during August 25-26, the heat will continue with a temperature above +30 °C. At the same time, thunderstorms are expected in the south of the country on August 26.

The Ukrhydrometeorological Center writes about this.

On August 25, there will be sunny weather throughout Ukraine, and the temperature will range from +30 °C [86 °F] to +35 °C [95 °F]. At night — from +14 °C [57,2 °F] to +22 °C [71,6 °F].

The next day, August 26, the heat will not persist in all regions. In the west, north, east and center, the temperature will range from +28 °C [82,4 °F] to +35 °C [95 °F]. At the same time, forecasters predict thunderstorms in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea.

In addition, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns that due to heat and strong winds, an extreme level of fire danger will prevail in most of the northern, central, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and Volyn regions.