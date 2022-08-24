SSU: FSB wanted to organize staged “protest actions” for the Independence Day in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) prevented Russiaʼs plans to use relatives of the Ukrainian military to escalate the situation in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Poltava regions on the eve of Ukraineʼs Independence Day.

The SSU reported this on August 24.

According to the plan of the Russian special services, the "demonstrators" were to actively criticize and condemn the military command of Ukraine, and the organizers planned to record it on video. In this way, they sought to create the "necessary content" for Russian propagandists, and they, in turn, spread it through the Internet and the mass media controlled by them.

The organizers of the actions were to become former members of the NGO "Journalists of Stremousov";. They have similar experience, as they held a number of custom rallies in Kyiv at the beginning of 2022. Thus, the Russian special services made new contact with the coordinators of the Zhytomyr and Poltava branches of the Stremousov movement as early as May 2022. Later, they were given the task of organizing mass "protest" actions near regional military commissariats with the participation of mothers of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, thanks to the SSUʼs intervention, Stremousovʼs former henchmen refused to perform the tasks of the FSB.