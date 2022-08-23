The British Prime Minister and NATO Secretary General called on the world to provide even more military support to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Great Britain, Boris Johnson, during his speech at the Crimean Platform summit, said that Putin is planning new attacks on Ukraine, so the Ukrainian Armed Forces need further support from the world.

"He wants all of Ukraine. He wants to do with her the same thing he did with Crimea. Heʼs preparing annexation, heʼs preparing more fake referendums," Johnson said.

According to him, the annexation of the peninsula was the first stage of the war, but then the world did not have the courage and determination to recognize the abnormality of what Russia was doing.

Johnson said that Britain would never recognize the Russian annexation of Crimea or any other part of Ukrainian territory.

"In the face of Putinʼs attack, we must continue to provide our Ukrainian friends with all the military support, humanitarian, economic, and diplomatic assistance they need, until Russia ends this terrible war and withdraws its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine without exception," he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg supported Johnsonʼs thesis about weapons and said that he is constantly contacting the leaders of the countries so that they supply more and faster weapons to Ukraine.

"We are committed to partnership with Ukraine, we helped move to NATO standards. The winter will be hard, and we can see that the war is exhausting. This is a struggle of will and logistics, so we must continue to support Ukraine. A strong and stable Ukraine is the key to Euro-Atlantic security. We will continue to be together with Ukraine as long as necessary. I constantly contact the leaders of the countries so that they provide more military equipment, more ammunition and do it much faster," said the NATO Secretary General.