The prosecutorʼs office decided not to open a case against Chancellor Scholz and his wife, who threw classified documents into the trash

The public prosecutorʼs office in Potsdam has decided not to open a case against Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his wife, Brandenburg Education Minister, Britta Ernst, who threw confidential documents in the trash. The initial suspicion of violation of state secrets was not confirmed.

This is reported by the German newspaper Der Spiegel.

According to the prosecutor, the information found in the general garbage container of the house where Scholz and Ernst live was not classified. The same information can be found, for example, by searching the Internet. And even if the information was classified, it would not endanger important public interests, the prosecutorʼs office believes, but it would be a prerequisite for further consideration of this issue.