In Kyiv, the concentration of dust is dangerous. The authorities urge people not to go outside

A dangerous concentration of dust is observed in Kyiv. Because of this, the capital was covered with a kind of smog.

The Kyiv authorities stated that the approaching to the maximum permissible concentration of suspended particles (dust) was recorded. The source of the dust is outside the city of Kyiv.

"The increase in concentration occurs due to the movement of air masses of dust from the southeast direction. On the left bank, the content of suspended particles is 392 μg/m3, on the right — 339 μg/m3 (the maximum permissible concentration is 500 μg/m3)," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

The rest of the monitored substances (nitrogen oxide and dioxide, sulfur oxide, ozone, formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide) are normal.

Residents of the city are urged to reduce the time spent outside, close windows, drink plenty of water and turn on air purifiers if available.

The State Emergency Service added that currently there are no fires in Kyiv that would affect the state of air pollution.