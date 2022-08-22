The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is working on the possibility of sharing e-licence and technical passport with the Polish analogue of “Diia”

Ukrainians will be able to use an electronic driverʼs license in Poland through the “mObywatel” application there.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, at the briefing.

According to him, Ukrainian “Diia” and Polish “mObywatel” are expanding integration. In the near future, Ukrainians will be able to download driverʼs licenses and technical passports for cars in the Polish application.

"This is the first case in the world when two countries exchange digital documents in applications. So, we set trends in global digitalization," Fedorov noted and added that Polandʼs support is enormous. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, millions of Ukrainians in Poland have been using the “Diia.pl” digital ID in the “mObywatel” application.

At the end of July, “Diia.pl” obtained the official status of a digital residence permit.

"Now we have a cross-state sharing of documents," the minister summed up.