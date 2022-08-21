Oleksandr Nakonechny, head of the Security Service of Ukraine department, was found dead in the Kirovohrad oblast

Oleksandr Nakonechny, head of the oblast department of the Security Service of Ukraine, was found dead in Kirovohrad oblast.

Yuliya Tkach, spokeswoman of the oblast administration, informed Suspilne about this.

The SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation are studying the circumstances of the death.

"After the information is collected in full and analyzed, we will inform the public," Tkach said.

The media reports that Nakonechnyʼs body was found by his wife.