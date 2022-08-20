The Ukrainian athlete won the Euro-2022 gold in the triple jump and set a new record

Ukrainian track and field athlete Maryna Beh-Romanchuk set a season record and won a gold medal at the multi-sport Euro-2022 tournament in Munich, Germany.

The athlete became the champion of Europe in the triple jump. In the final of the competition, the Ukrainian woman jumped 15.02 meters on her fifth attempt. This result was the best and brought Beh-Romanchuk a gold medal.

The winnersʼ podium looks like this:

Maryna Beh-Romanchuk (Ukraine) — 15.02 meters;

Kryshtaleva Mäkelya (Finland) — 14.64 meters;

Hanna Minenko (Israel) — 14.45 meters.

This is Ukraineʼs first medal in womenʼs triple jump since 2014 and Ukraineʼs best result since 1996.