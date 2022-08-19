”No negotiations.” Formula 1 Grand Prix will never be held in Russia again

The executive director of "Formula-1" Stefano Domenicali categorically refused to consider the option of holding a future stage of the "Royal Auto Race" in Russia.

This is reported by F1ingenerale.com.

"I am not selling the soul of Formula 1. I think this is a normal change. Money is important everywhere, even for us, but it is definitely not the only thing we take into account. If we looked only at the bank account, the competition calendar would be completely different," he emphasized.

Every year, Russia held the "Formula" stage in Sochi, for which it received a high income, but now the Russian Federation has been excluded from the calendars for the following seasons.

"I always say “never say never”. But in this case, I can promise that we will not conduct any more negotiations with them. There will be no more races there," said Domenicali.