Airbnb is testing new user verification to prevent parties in rental properties

Airbnb is testing a special verification of users in order to make it impossible to hold parties in rented accommodation. This feature is currently being tested in the US and Canada.

The press service of the company writes about it.

The new feature will check the userʼs history, distance from rented accommodation to own, rental dates and many other factors.

"The primary goal is to try to reduce the ability of criminals to throw unauthorized parties that negatively impact our hosts, neighbors, and the communities we serve," the company said.

The corresponding technology has already been tested in Australia, and it proved to be effective — the number of parties not agreeing with the owner of the property was reduced by 35%.