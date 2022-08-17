Airbnb is testing new user verification to prevent parties in rental properties

Airbnb is testing a special verification of users in order to make it impossible to hold parties in rented accommodation. This feature is currently being tested in the US and Canada.
The press service of the company writes about it.
The new feature will check the userʼs history, distance from rented accommodation to own, rental dates and many other factors.
"The primary goal is to try to reduce the ability of criminals to throw unauthorized parties that negatively impact our hosts, neighbors, and the communities we serve," the company said.
The corresponding technology has already been tested in Australia, and it proved to be effective — the number of parties not agreeing with the owner of the property was reduced by 35%.
- On June 29, home rental service Airbnb said it had permanently banned parties and other home events from its platform after the ban proved popular with hosts during the pandemic.
- The company began imposing party restrictions in 2019. It banned open-invitation parties and so-called "chronic party houses" that disturbed neighbors. During the pandemic, Airbnb imposed an indefinite ban on parties “in the interests of public health”. Last year, more than 6,600 guests were removed from using the platform for violating the rules.