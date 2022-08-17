Elon Musk announced his intention to buy the Manchester United club. Bloomberg suggest it is a joke

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, wrote on Twitter that he plans to buy Manchester United football club.
"Iʼm also buying Manchester United, please," Musk wrote.
Immediately after that, he announced that he supported the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democrats.
Bloomberg believes that Musk was joking, reminding that the billionaire often uses Twitter to troll the media.
- "Manchester United" is one of the most successful English clubs in terms of the number of trophies in history, and in the last 20 years — the most successful club in England. Since October 1986, when Sir Alex Ferguson took charge, the team has won 38 major trophies.