Over $200 million in damages and 238 dead: Kazakhstan reported on the consequences of the January protests

The General Prosecutorʼs Office of Kazakhstan reported on the results of the investigation into the protests in January 2022. They said that 238 people died during the riots, the list of names was published on the website of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
The press service of the department writes about it.
It emphasizes that people were fatally wounded during the "anti-terrorist operation" by being caught in the crossfire. Some people died during attempted thefts and looting.
At present, more than 200 criminal cases related to the deaths of people during protests are being investigated there. A total of 1,237 people were detained, 292 detainees are still behind bars.
The General Prosecutorʼs Office of Kazakhstan admits that six people died during the protests due to the excessive use of force by law enforcement officers. 15 employees are suspected in the deaths of these people, several of them have already received criminal punishment.
In total, the January protests caused $209 million in damage to the country. Of these, $193 million are business losses.
- In Kazakhstan, large-scale protests against the increase in fuel prices began on January 2, but a day later they turned into an uprising against the regime. At first, the authorities made concessions on the issue of fuel, but already on January 5, the president called the protesters "terrorists" and called for help from the troops of the CSTO countries. In the cities, security forces and the military actively used combat weapons against people.
- On January 9, the Kazakh authorities announced that "the situation has stabilized and is under control" in all regions of the country. CSTO troops began to leave the country.
- After the protests, the influence of the first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, began to weaken in the country. He was deprived of many positions and powers.