Over $200 million in damages and 238 dead: Kazakhstan reported on the consequences of the January protests

The General Prosecutorʼs Office of Kazakhstan reported on the results of the investigation into the protests in January 2022. They said that 238 people died during the riots, the list of names was published on the website of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The press service of the department writes about it.

It emphasizes that people were fatally wounded during the "anti-terrorist operation" by being caught in the crossfire. Some people died during attempted thefts and looting.

At present, more than 200 criminal cases related to the deaths of people during protests are being investigated there. A total of 1,237 people were detained, 292 detainees are still behind bars.

The General Prosecutorʼs Office of Kazakhstan admits that six people died during the protests due to the excessive use of force by law enforcement officers. 15 employees are suspected in the deaths of these people, several of them have already received criminal punishment.

In total, the January protests caused $209 million in damage to the country. Of these, $193 million are business losses.