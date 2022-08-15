In the German city of Waldorf, the lockdown for cats was lifted. It was imposed in May to protect birds

In the city of Waldorf in southwestern Germany, cats were released from a special quarantine. For the first time in three months, owners will be allowed to let their pets outside without a leash.

The BBC writes about it.

In May, the city authorities ordered to keep cats at home to protect the birds. Officials tried to preserve the local crested lark population. Scientists believe that this species is in danger of extinction in the state of Baden-Württemberg and throughout Germany. For example, in Waldorf itself, according to the city hall, there are only three nesting pairs left.

Therefore, starting in May, cats were allowed to go outside only if they were kept on a leash with a maximum length of two meters.

Activists criticized the restrictions. They said the lockdown would harm the catsʼ welfare, but also stressed that they supported the authoritiesʼ efforts to protect larks.

According to Britainʼs Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), many millions of birds die naturally each year, but there is no evidence that cat attacks are the cause of the population decline.

Itʼs unclear whether the Waldorfʼs cat lockdown has benefited the larks, but authorities announced they would lift the restrictions two weeks earlier than expected. All because the birds that hatched in the spring are now sufficiently developed and less vulnerable to attack.

Waldorfʼs mayor warned that the quarantine will be announced next spring and in subsequent years during the bird breeding season.