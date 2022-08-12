In Montenegro, a man went on a chaotic shooting spree in the street after a family quarrel. 11 people died

In the Montenegrin city of Cetinje, a man staged a chaotic shooting on the street. 11 people died, including the shooter himself.

Local publications Vestije and RTV Cetinje write about it.

According to the media, the man started shooting after a family quarrel. He himself died, but it is currently unknown whether he was killed by the police or if he shot himself.

It is also known that minors are among the dead. Several people, including one policeman, were injured.

Local media learned that Prime Minister Dritan Abazović plans to visit the injured in the hospital. So far, official representatives of the authorities have not published statements regarding the shooting in Cetinje.

The city of Cetinje is considered one of the capitals of the country, together with Podgorica. The residence of the president, the Ministry of Culture, and the residence of the Metropolitan of Montenegro are located in Cetinje.