A wiretap was found at journalist Vitaly Portnikovʼs home. The SSU opened a case

In Lviv, a listening device was found at the home of journalist, Vitaly Portnikov. The Security Service of Ukraine registered the proceedings and appointed examinations.

The SSU reported this on August 12.

Right, examinations should establish whether the detected item is really a special technical device and whether it can be used for listening. The case was opened under Part 1 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — illegal use of special technical means of obtaining information.

On August 11, the MP of the "European Solidarity" party, Mykola Knyazhytskyi, and the founder of the "Espresso" TV channel, where Portnikov hosts programs, reported on Portnikovʼs wiretapping on August 11.