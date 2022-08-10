Kyiv “Dynamo” beat Austrian “Sturm” and advanced to the next round of Champions League qualification

Kyiv "Dynamo" again beat the Austrian "Sturm" in the return match and advanced to the next qualifying round of the Champions League.

Kyiv won with a score of 1:2. Both goals were scored by Dynamo players already in added periods.

In the main time, the Austrians won with a score of 1:0. Rasmus Geilunn scored a goal in the first half. Kyiv had several opportunities to equalize the score, but did not take advantage of them.

Due to the fact that "Dynamo" won with the same score in the first match, two 15-minute halves began in the match. If the score had not changed, the winner in the pair would have been decided by a penalty shootout.

However, in the 97th minute, Kostyantyn Vyvcharenko tied the score, and in the 112th, Viktor Tsygankov brought Kyiv forward. Thus, the match ended with a score of 1:2.

In the next round, "Dynamo" will play against the Portuguese "Benfica". The winner will advance to the group stage of the Champions League and the loser to the group stage of the Europa League.