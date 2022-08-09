US President Biden ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

On August 9, US President Joe Biden signed documents approving the entry of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

This is reported by Reuters.

"It was and is a turning point, I believe in the Alliance and in greater security and stability not only for Europe and the United States, but also for the whole world," Joe Biden said.

And he added that Russian President Putin is getting "exactly what he did not want."

Last week, the US Senate overwhelmingly supported NATO expansion. Both Democrats and Republicans welcomed the membership of these Scandinavian countries and called them important allies.