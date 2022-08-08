The list of sanctions against Russia was published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada. They want to impose them for 10 years

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) registered a draft resolution approving the decision of the National Security Council, which compiled a list of sanctions against Russia. These restrictions have a 10-year term.

Currently, document No. 7640 is being considered by the specialized committee.

Sanctions include:

a prohibition of the withdrawal of capital outside of Ukraine in favor of Russia, individuals and legal entities that are created and operate under the laws of the Russian Federation, as well as legal entities whose shares belong to the Russian Federation, Russian companies or citizens of the Russian Federation;

suspension of special permits for the use of Ukrainian subsoil to persons connected with the Russian Federation;

a prohibition of participation in privatization, leasing of Ukrainian state property to persons connected with the aggressor state;

a prohibition of public purchases of goods produced by the Russian Federation, as well as goods, works and services from persons associated with the Russian Federation (except for goods, works and services necessary for the maintenance of Russian goods purchased before the application of the specified sanctions);

a prohibition of the entry of non-military vessels under the flag of the Russian Federation or those belonging to legal entities or natural persons of the Russian Federation, as well as military ships of the Russian Federation to the territorial sea of Ukraine, its internal waters, ports and the execution of any types of flights to Ukraine from the territory of the Russian Federation by Russian operators and aircraft, registered in the registers of the Russian Federation;

the impossibility of buying securities issued by persons related to the aggressor state;

a prohibition of issuing permits and licenses of the National Bank for investments in the Russian Federation;

a termination of cash issuance by cards issued by companies associated with the aggressor state;

a prohibition of the transfer of technologies, rights to intellectual property objects to persons associated with the Russian Federation;

a prohibition of the purchase of land to persons connected with the aggressor state.

At the same time, the specified restrictions do not apply to citizens of the Russian Federation, who live on the territory of Ukraine on legal grounds, and companies created by Russians and operating under Ukrainian legislation.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposed the specified restrictions against the Russian Federation to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in March of this year. The NSDC supported the order of the Cabinet of Ministers.