“Kharkiv Agreements”: the ex-Minister of Defense of Ukraine was charged with treason

The former Minister of Defense of Ukraine during the time of Viktor Yanukovych was charged with approving the "Kharkiv Agreements", according to which Ukraine extended the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Mykhailo Yezhel, who was the head of the Ministry of Defense in April 2010, is charged with treason. According to the investigation, he knew that the agreement with Russia threatened the countryʼs sovereignty, but he agreed to it without comment, thereby helping to create the conditions for an increase in the number of Russian troops in Crimea and a subsequent invasion.

Yezhelʼs current whereabouts are unknown.