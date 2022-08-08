The Prosecutorʼs Office of Crimea referred the treason cases of five judges to the court. There is a list of their names

Five former judges who betrayed their oath and sided with the occupiers in Crimea will be tried in absentia in Ukraine.

This is reported by the Prosecutorʼs Office of Crimea, which has already submitted five relevant indictments to the court.

The actions of the accused are classified as treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides up to fifteen years of imprisonment.

According to Babel, these judges are:

Andreychenko Alyona Anatolyivna;

Belousova Victoria Vasylivna;

Osochenko Anatoly Mykolayovych;

Rusnak Alla Pilypivna;

Aleeva Natalya Galivna.

It has been established that these judges worked in the courts of appeals of the Republic of Crimea, but after the occupation of the peninsula they moved to leadership positions in the illegally created occupation courts, in particular, the "Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea", the "Appellate Court of the Republic of Crimea" and the "Sevastopol City Court of the Republic of Crimea".

The defendants helped the occupiers to transfer the judicial system of Ukraine to Russian legislation.