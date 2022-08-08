The Head of oblast administration: The Russians organize the deportation of children from Luhansk oblast

The Russians are trying to organize the deportation of children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk oblast.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai.

According to him, "the commissioner for childrenʼs rights under the president of the Russian Federation" came to the occupied cities of the Luhansk oblast to "fix the logistics" of the deportation.

He noted that in the coming days more than 100 children deprived of parental care and orphans will be taken to the territory of Russia.

Haidai noted that the Russians cannot establish the work of the social sphere in the occupied territories, they do not have the opportunity to finance boarding schools and sanatorium schools.

"The Russians, due to mobilization, are leaving occupied cities without men, and now they are also taking away children. They take children away because for them it is a financial burden, not the future generation," he wrote.