Zelensky formed a working group to collect compensation from Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky formed a special working group to create and implement a mechanism for collecting compensation from Russia for the war.

According to the Presidentʼs Office, the head of the PO Andriy Yermak has been appointed as the head of the group. It included representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as Ukrainian and foreign international lawyers.

The group was formed at a meeting where they discussed the course of negotiations regarding the forced withdrawal of assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine and coordinated steps in this direction.

Work continues on the creation of a special compensation commission through the conclusion of a multilateral international agreement with partners. It will be able to consider claims for compensation for war damage.