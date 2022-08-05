UEFA fined the Turkish club “Fenerbahce” for the shouting of fans at the match with “Dynamo” — they shouted about Putin

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee made a decision regarding the Turkish football club "Fenerbahçe" due to the behavior of its fans during the match against "Dynamo".

The Union of European Football Associations announced this on August 5, Tribuna reports.

The committee warned "Fenerbahçe" due to inappropriate behavior of the team and fined the club €50,000 and ordered to partially close the stands in the next home match of the European Cups. The reason is "throwing objects and voicing a provocative message of an offensive nature, that is, illegal shouting."