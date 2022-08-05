In Finland, an experiment can be conducted to create rooms for controlled drug consumption

The Finnish government is considering an experiment to create rooms for controlled drug consumption.

Yle writes about it.

In July, a petition to create rooms for controlled drug consumption collected the necessary 50,000 signatures and will now be submitted to parliament. Minister of Family Affairs and Basic Social Services Aki Linden supported such an experiment. According to him, it could be organized in Helsinki.

The minister intends to instruct a working group to study the issue already this month. In particular, it should be found out what legislative changes are needed to open such rooms. The authors of the initiative believe that such rooms would reduce the number of deaths caused by overdose and poisoning.