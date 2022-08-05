The film by Ukrainian director Antonio Lukich “Luxembourg, Luxembourg” will be presented at the Venice Film Festival

The world premiere of the new Ukrainian film "Luxembourg, Luxembourg" will take place at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Antonio Lukichʼs tape will be presented in the competition program "Horizons".

"A few days before the start of the full-scale war, we received a letter that our film was selected for the Venice Film Festival. It was a great joy, but after February 24, the question arose, how to finish the film in time? Many left the country, some were at the front, the team was literally scattered across Ukraine and beyond. Due to the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the Kyiv oblast, part of the team and the director were able to return to Kyiv and continue their work. We still made it and now we have the honor of representing Ukraine on the international film arena and will be able to talk about the war with Russia with the help of cultural diplomacy," noted the producers of the film, Anna Yatsenko and Volodymyr Yatsenko.

"In times of peace, it could make you dizzy and proud, but now itʼs more of a reason to be heard, at least in the circle of the film industry and film fans around the world. We will hear in the language of interesting cinema and current topics of the present and future," added the director of the film, Lukich.

Lukichʼs second full-length film tells the story of two twin brothers, Vasya and Kolya, who were abandoned by their father at the age of five. Many years later, they learn about the death of their father in Luxembourg. One of them decides to go to a foreign country to find out what his father was like, and the other does everything to prevent him.

The main roles in the film were performed by Amil and Ramil Nasirov from the band "Kurgan and Aggregat".

The directorʼs previous film, the comedy "My thoughts are silent", won the National Film Award "Zolota Dzyga", the National Film Critics Award "Kinokol", and also received a special prize of the jury of the International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary.

The Venice Biennale will run from August 31 to September 10, during which the Venice Film Festival will take place.