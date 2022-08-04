In Iraq, state employees were sent for the day off because of the abnormal heat, which exceeded +50 °C

In Iraq, due to the abnormal heat, civil servants got the day off — in some areas of the country, the temperature rises above +50 °C. This is reported by the BBC.

Thus, due to the heat, at least 10 out of 18 provinces suspended the work of most civil servants. Most of the non-budget institutions do not work because of the heat anyway — the light goes out in the offices due to the constant operation of the air conditioners. The heat wave in the country has continued since mid-July and, according to forecasts, will continue.

Heat is not unusual in Iraq, one of the hottest places on Earth, but residents say conditions are getting worse, with heat waves becoming more frequent, more intense, and lasting longer. The suffocating dust storms that obscure the sky have also increased this year.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1°C since the beginning of the industrial era, and temperatures will continue to rise unless governments around the world drastically cut emissions. The UN has recognized Iraq as one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change in the Middle East.