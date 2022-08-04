An ambassador for the protection of LGBT+ rights will appear in France

French Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne announced that the country will have an ambassador for the protection of LGBT+ rights. He or she will be appointed until the end of 2022.

Le Monde writes about it.

"The ambassador for LGBT+ rights will coordinate the actions of the French Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs to protect against discrimination and promote LGBT+ rights and will give voice to France," said Elizabeth Bourne.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced the creation of a €3 million fund to finance new LGBT+ centers. This fund will allow the creation of ten more centers. Now there are 35 of them in France.

According to Bourne, the centers have already helped nearly 6,000 people across the country last year.

"Hate against LGBT+ people continues to erase, harm, and sometimes even kill," she added.