Scientists have established that European birds are losing color due to climate change

The results of scientific research show that birds living on the European continent have become less colorful than 15 years ago.

The Independent writes about it.

Scientists, particularly from the University of the Basque Country in Spain, spent 15 years studying two titmouse populations in the south of France, one on the outskirts of Montpellier and the other in the northwest of the island of Corsica.

"Our work suggests that environmental changes, particularly climate change, may be the main reason why birds such as the blue tit undergo changes in their physical characteristics, and more specifically in the brightness and intensity of color," said the co-author of the study David Lopez-Idiaquez.

Scientists observed the birds from 2005 to 2019. During this time, the average air temperature increased by 1.23 °C, and the amount of precipitation decreased by 0.64 mm. Therefore, researchers believe that climate change can be a potential cause of the darkening of birds.

According to them, this event could affect the "mating patterns" of European titmice.

"In these birds, features such as color function as signals that indicate to other individuals the quality of the specimen, which is crucial, for example, when it comes to breeding," explained López-Idiaquez.

He added that this change is plastic, not genetic. That is, changing color is one of the ways to adapt to new environmental conditions.