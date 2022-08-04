Educational institutions can apply for free Wi-Fi in the shelter

Ukrainian kindergartens, schools, vocational schools, colleges and universities will receive routers and the necessary equipment for high-speed Internet in shelters free of charge. For this, it is necessaryto submit an application through an online form.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital.

Today, 30% of schools in Ukraine have shelters, but most of them are not equipped with communication.

"We continue to cover Ukraine with high-quality Internet. But now we do it not only on the ground, but also underground. This is a new challenge not only for the telecom front, but also for the educational process. Because children are extremely vulnerable in wartime. Our mission is to help them feel a normal life as much as possible and continue to do the usual things," noted the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

The Ministry already has the first 2 500 routers and a thousand modems from socially responsible companies.

"We invite all willing providers and socially responsible companies to join by submitting an application through the form," Fedorov urged.