The Ministry of Internal Affairs has updated applications and services for paying fines for traffic violations.

This is reported on the Government portal.

Currently, you can find out about the fact of violation using the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the official mobile application "Traffic fines" on Android and IOS, as well as in the Telegram bot "Traffic fines". The bot and the application have been updated. To see the update, you need to reinstall the application and update the subscription in the bot.

"Official services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs allow not only to pay fines that have already been issued, but also to quickly receive notifications about new resolutions or changes in their status. The applications also contain information on the placement on the map of complexes for automatic recording of traffic violations," the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Serhiy Honcharov, informed.