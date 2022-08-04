Large-scale privatization will be launched in Ukraine from September 1

In Ukraine, the government plans to launch a mass privatization process from September 1.

This was announced by the Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the president has set the appropriate task, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has already adopted the necessary laws, and the Cabinet of Ministers has developed all subordinate regulations.

"We have to make this process as fast as possible," Shmyhal noted.

At the same time, according to him, the state is launching grant programs to motivate businesses and people to create jobs as much as possible.

"Small-scale privatization, especially in regions where people in villages and towns know about facilities that have been standing for years and are inefficiently used, is intended to provide an opportunity to buy these premises for a fair price and start work," the prime minister added.

Privatization will also allow farmers to expand production.

The Ministry of Economy announced that at the beginning of September, according to the schedule, they will announce auctions for elevator capacities and bread production plants.