The occupiers are trying to advance in five directions — the Armed Forces of Ukraine repel the assault

During the day, Russian troops tried to advance in five directions along the front line — Kharkiv, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In most directions, the Ukrainian military has already repelled the offensive, in some areas, hostilities continue.

In particular, fighting continues in the Kharkiv direction (near Bayrak and Husarivka), in the Bakhmut direction (in the Novoluhanske and Kodema area), in the Novopavlovka and Zaporizhzhia directions (in the Oleksandrivka and Maryinka area).

"There are two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles in the waters of the Black and Azov seas, ready to use high-precision weapons," the report states.