The suspect in the murder of activist Nozdrovska was sentenced to 15 years

The suspect in the murder of activist Iryna Nozdrovska was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Prosecutors proved in court that in December 2017, in the village of Demydiv, Kyiv oblast, at a public transport stop, Yuriy Rossoshanskyi attacked an activist with a knife. He inflicted many blows on her face and neck. After that, he threw the body to the river near the village.

The case of Iryna Nozdrovska

Nozdrovska was an activist and assistant to an MP Tetiana Chornovol. She investigated the death of her sister, who was beaten to death in September 2015 by Dmytro Rossoshanskyi, who was in a state of drug intoxication. Dmytro Rossoshanskyi is the nephew of Serhii Kuprienko, the head of the Vyshhorod District Court at the time of the accident. The investigation of the crime was delayed in every possible way.

Nozdrovska disappeared on the evening of December 29, 2017. The last time she called her mother around 5 p.m. and informed her that she was in Stari Petrivtsi. The relatives contacted the Vyshhorod District Police Department and on December 30, Iryna Nozdrovska was declared wanted.

On January 8, 2018, the police detained Yuriy Rossoshanskyi, the father of Dmytro Rossoshanskyi, whose conviction Iryna demanded. According to the police, the detainee confessed to committing the crime.