Traces of people from the Ice Age have been found in the salt flats of the United States. They appear only after rain

American archaeologists have found traces of human feet in the salt flats of Utah. They are from 12,000 to 10,000 years old.

The Science Times writes about it.

Scientists have called these ancient prints "ghost tracks" because they only become visible after rain. They quickly disappear under the sun.

A team of archaeologists found the tracks by accident on the way to another excavation site.

At first, scientists noticed only a few tracks, then they searched with the help of ground-penetrating radar. A total of 88 human footprints were found.

Researchers estimate that humans left these tracks between 12,000 and 10,000 years ago, during the last ice age, when the area was still a wasteland.

One of the members of the expedition, Anya Kitterman, said that the find was a "once-in-a-lifetime discovery" and that they found more than they expected.