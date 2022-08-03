“America will never yield to autocrats.” Nancy Pelosi wrote a column after visiting Taiwan

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, after visiting Taiwan, wrote a column for The Washington Post, where she noted that America will never give in to autocrats.

She emphasized that the US is committed to the development of a democratic Taiwan and supports relations based on common interests and values: self-determination and self-government, democracy and freedom, human dignity and human rights.

"Today, America must remember the commitment to ʼconsider any attempt to determine Taiwanʼs future by other than peaceful means.ʼ We must support Taiwan, an island of stability that is under threat," Pelosi wrote and recalled the terrible human rights situation on the island, where China is strengthening its power.

"In the face of increased aggression by the Chinese Communist Party, our delegationʼs visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America supports Taiwan, our democratic partner, in defending itself and its freedom," Pelosi stated.

According to her, the world is now in a situation where it is necessary to choose between autocracy and democracy.

"While the Russian Federation is waging a deliberate illegal war against Ukraine, killing thousands of innocent people, even children, it is important that America and our allies make it clear that we will never give in to autocrats," the politician summed up.