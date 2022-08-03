“America will never yield to autocrats.” Nancy Pelosi wrote a column after visiting Taiwan

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, after visiting Taiwan, wrote a column for The Washington Post, where she noted that America will never give in to autocrats.
She emphasized that the US is committed to the development of a democratic Taiwan and supports relations based on common interests and values: self-determination and self-government, democracy and freedom, human dignity and human rights.
"Today, America must remember the commitment to ʼconsider any attempt to determine Taiwanʼs future by other than peaceful means.ʼ We must support Taiwan, an island of stability that is under threat," Pelosi wrote and recalled the terrible human rights situation on the island, where China is strengthening its power.
"In the face of increased aggression by the Chinese Communist Party, our delegationʼs visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America supports Taiwan, our democratic partner, in defending itself and its freedom," Pelosi stated.
According to her, the world is now in a situation where it is necessary to choose between autocracy and democracy.
"While the Russian Federation is waging a deliberate illegal war against Ukraine, killing thousands of innocent people, even children, it is important that America and our allies make it clear that we will never give in to autocrats," the politician summed up.
- Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi officially arrived in Taiwan on August 3. Pelosi is the third-ranking official in the US and became the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. In China, her visit has already been called a "serious violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity."
- Taiwan is an island with a population of 23 million people, located almost 130 kilometers from the coast of China. Washington and Beijing have long argued over the island. When it became known that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan, tensions between the countries reached a new high. China considers Taiwan its territory and hints at a possible military conquest of the island. The Taiwanese army will not be able to stand up to the Chinese army on its own, so the Taiwanese authorities hope for the quick protection of the US army. However, the participation of the Americans is not guaranteed.