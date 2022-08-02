Zelensky responded to the petition on the legalization of same-sex marriages in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to the petition on legalizing same-sex marriages in Ukraine. It collected 28,592 votes out of the 25,000 required.

The President noted that according to Article 21 of the Constitution of Ukraine, all people are free and equal in their dignity and rights, and human rights and freedoms are inalienable and inviolable.

At the same time, he recalled another article of the Constitution (51st), according to which marriage is based on the free consent of a woman and a man. And in conditions of war or a state of emergency, the Constitution of Ukraine cannot be changed, the president noted with reference to Article 157.

"At the same time, the Government worked out options for legalizing a civil partnership registered in Ukraine as part of the work to establish and ensure human rights and freedoms," Zelensky wrote.

And he added that in accordance with Article 116 of the Constitution, the government takes measures to ensure the rights and freedoms of people and citizens.

"Taking into account the above, I turned to the Prime Minister of Ukraine with a request to consider the issue raised in the electronic petition and inform about the relevant results," concluded Zelensky.