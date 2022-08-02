South Korea is developing a nanotechnology tattoo. It will inform the owner about the state of health

Scientists from South Korea are developing a tattoo that will warn the owner about possible health problems.

This is reported by Reuters.

Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon have developed an electronic tattoo ink made of liquid metal and carbon nanotubes. It functions as a bioelectrode.

The nanodevice can be connected to an electrocardiograph or other biosensor and will be able to send data about the patientʼs heart rate and other vital signs, such as glucose levels, to the monitor.

But Korean scientists want to eventually abandon biosensors.

"In the future, what we hope to do is connect a wireless chip integrated with this ink, so that we can communicate, or we can send signal back and forth between our body to an external device," said project leader Steve Park, professor of materials science and engineering.

The ink is non-invasive and consists of particles based on gallium, a metal used in thermometers. And carbon nanotubes help conduct electricity and ensure durability.

"When it is applied to the skin, even with rubbing the tattoo doesnʼt come off, which is not possible with just liquid metal," said Steve Park.