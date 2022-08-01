The Supreme Court banned the construction of a shopping center on Postova Square in Kyiv. In 2015, artifacts from the times of Kyivan Rus were found there

The Supreme Court of Ukraine banned the construction of a shopping and entertainment center on Postova Square in Kyiv.
This is evidenced by the relevant resolution.
The Supreme Court agreed with the position of the courts of previous instances that there are legal grounds for declaring the construction illegal.
- Back in 2013, the Hensford-Ukraine company received permission from the Kyiv City State Administration to build an underground shopping center on Postova Square. But during the works in the spring of 2015, an excavator unearthed the remains of a street from the times of Kyivan Rusʼ dating back to the XI-XII centuries. Valuable historical monuments were discovered there, in particular, ancient manors, workshops, stockades. After that, Kyiv public activists demanded to stop the construction of the shopping center and create a museum at the excavation site.
- In November 2017, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Culture and Spirituality recommended temporarily halting the construction of the shopping center on Postova Square.
- On June 7, 2018, deputies of the Kyiv City Council at their meeting did not generally support the draft decision on the creation of a museum on Postova Square in Kyiv, adopted in the first reading.