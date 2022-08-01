News

Scientists have discovered a new species of panda. These bears lived in Europe six million years ago

Anna Kholodnova
Reconstruction of Agriarctos nikolovi from Bulgaria. The work of Belizar Simeonovsky, Chicago.

Paleontologists have determined that fossilized teeth found in Bulgaria in the 1970s actually belong to a close relative of the modern giant panda.

This is reported by EurekAlert.

A new, previously unknown species of the bear was named Agriarctos nikolovi. He lived six million years ago. It is currently the last known and most developed European giant panda.

She was a vegetarian, however, unlike todayʼs black and white bear, the European panda did not feed exclusively on bamboo. Scientists came to this conclusion because bamboo is a plant that is not native to Bulgaria. And the coal deposits in which fossilized panda teeth were found gave them a blackened hue. This indicates that this ancient panda lived in forested and swampy regions. In addition, Agriarctos nikolovi could not chew hard bamboo — their teeth were not strong enough.

Scientists believe that the ancient animals were the same size as modern pandas. They suggest that Agriarctos nikolovi may have died out as a result of climate change, probably due to the "Messinian Salinity Crisis," an event in which the Mediterranean basin dried up, greatly altering the environment.