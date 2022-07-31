Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Russian strongholds in Kherson oblast

The attack aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made two strikes on the strongholds of the occupiers in the districts of Biloghirka and Sukhy Stavok in Kherson oblast.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

At the mouth of the Danube, Bystre, the pilot boat suffered a hole, the crew was evacuated by a small boat of the Maritime Guard. There are no casualties, the circumstances of the event are being clarified. The passage through the mouth of Bystre was temporarily restricted.

Currently, 17 warships and boats are maneuvering in the Black Sea near the Crimean coast from Cape Tarkhankut to Novorossiysk. Among them are six Kalibr cruise missile carriers (44 missiles), as well as four large amphibious ships.

"Given the enemyʼs attraction to sacredness and significant dates, the threat of a missile attack from the sea is as high as possible, but this does not exclude the use of aviation and ground-based missile systems. Therefore, actions following air warning signals must be prompt and clear, maximum vigilance and caution are also required in the areas of reach of other types of weapons," the command warns.

People were also urged to refrain from visiting the coast and swimming in coastal waters due to the danger of mines.