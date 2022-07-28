Ukraine will increase electricity exports to the EU by 2.5 times

Operators of the European energy system ENTSO-E have allowed to increase the export of electricity from Ukraine from 100 to 250 MW per day since July 30, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", announced.

"For us, this is an expected decision. Since the beginning of the resumption of exports to the EU, we have received daily reports from ENTSO-E technical specialists, which confirm that the export of Ukrainian electricity to the power grid synchronized with continental Europe is stable and has no negative impact on the system," commented Kudrytskyi.

Kudrytskyi added that the EU is aware of the role of Ukrainian electricity, which helps to replace Russian gas, and allows Ukraine to earn money to prepare for the heating season.