UEFA launched an investigation against the fans of the Turkish “Fenerbahce” who chanted the name of the president of the Russian Federation during the match against the Kyiv “Dynamo”

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has launched an investigation into the behavior of fans of the Fenerbahce football club who chanted the name of Russian President Putin during a match with Dynamo Kyiv.

This is stated on the UEFA website.

"Disciplinary investigation regarding alleged misbehaviour of Fenerbahçe SK supporters," the message states.

An inspector has already been appointed to the case, who will conduct an investigation and determine whether the Turkish club should be punished.

The club itself has already condemned such behavior of fans and called it unacceptable. They said that the fans reacted in this way to the emotional behavior of one of the goalkeepers of "Dynamo" after the Kyiv team scored a goal. However, this does not reflect the values and position of an anti-war club. Therefore, Fenerbahce is asked not to associate their team, fans and country with politics.

It will be recalled that during the Champions League qualification match, after the goal of "Dynamo" Kyiv, Turkish fans began to shout: "Vladimir Putin, la-la-la." The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that the Ukrainian fans responded by shouting: "ZSU!" — and eventually won.