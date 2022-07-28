“House of Europe” and “Netflix” will provide 100 scholarships to Ukrainian filmmakers

The House of Europe European program, together with the streaming service Netflix and the Ukrainian Film Academy, announced the launch of a large program of support for Ukrainian film artists.

This is reported in the press release of the program.

Ukrainian filmmakers can receive scholarships of €1,000 for creative projects. According to the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko, there will be a hundred such scholarships.

The program is available to both beginners and executives in many areas of the film industry: screenwriters, producers, directors, cinematographers, sound engineers, SFX, casting, production designers, costume and make-up artists and post-production (video editing, sound design, OST, colorists, VFX and CGI).

What do you need to do to get a scholarship from House of Europe and Netflix?

Apply here.

Register, select the "Grants for personal projects" section and the "Scholarships for filmmakers" contest. The deadline is August 18 at 15:00 Kyiv time.

Wait for the results. They will arrive in an email by September 17.

Get a scholarship.

Submit a short report by December 31. You have to write 300 words about how you spent the money. You can attach a photo.

This fall will also launch online training sessions for artists on the filmmaking and post-production process and a Netflix pitching workshop.