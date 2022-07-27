”Dynamo” reached the third round of Champions League qualification

Football club "Dynamo" defeated the Turkish "Fenerbahce" and advanced to the third round of Champions League qualification.

The game took place in Istanbul at the "Syukru Saracoglu" stadium.

The Kyivans opened the scoring in the 56th minute, when Vitaliy Buialskyi scored. At the end of regular time, the players of the Turkish club managed to equalize the score. Salai did it in the 88th minute. The game went into extra time, where Oleksandr Karavaev scored the winning goal in the 114th minute. In the end — 2:1 in favor of "Dynamo".

The first match ended with a score of 0:0, so "Dynamo" advanced to the third round of Champions League qualification after two matches. There, the Kyivans will meet the Austrian "Sturm" in the fight for the play-off qualification for the group round of the tournament.

"Vorskla" from Poltava also played its match in the European Cup on Wednesday. In the return match of the second qualifying round of the Conference League, the Ukrainian club lost to the Swedish AIK with a score of 0:2 and stopped playing.