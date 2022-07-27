The largest pink diamond in the last 300 years was found in Angola

A pink diamond weighing 170 carats was found in Angola. It is considered the largest gem of its type in the last 300 years.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

The diamond called "Lulo Rosa" was found in a diamond mine where the stones are mined from the river bed.

“Only one in 10,000 diamonds is pink. So youʼre definitely going to see a very rare piece when you find a big pink diamond,” Lucapa Diamond Company CEO Stephen Wetherall told reporters.

About 400 employees work at the Lulo mine. Two of the largest diamonds ever found in Angola have already been mined here, including a pure diamond weighing 404 carats.

The pink gem is the fifth largest diamond found in this mine.