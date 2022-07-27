Google has added photorealistic aerial views of world landmarks on Google Maps

Google has added photorealistic aerial views to nearly 100 landmarks on Google Maps.

The Verge writes about it.

The new feature gives users a birdʼs-eye view of landmarks in Barcelona, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo.

Google showed what it looks like:

In addition to views from above, Google has added several new features to its Maps.

Cyclists will now be able to find out additional information about routes, such as whether it is primary or secondary and the road that Google suggested they take, whether there are stairs or steep hills on the route, and how heavy the traffic is. This feature will be available in the coming weeks.

Google users will also be able to share their location and receive notifications about each other.